To catch this suspect, the FBI is offering more than ‘Thank you’

Usually, the FBI just asks for help in finding bank robbery suspects. For Preston Moss, they’re offering money — up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
What makes the Palm Beach Gardens resident different?
Perhaps it’s the method of the robbery of the Port St. Lucie TD Bank branch from June 16 of last year. Instead of walking up to a bank teller with a note demanding money, getting it and leaving — the FBI said this involved firearms and force. The agency said Moss pushed a teller down, then marched two bank employees into the vault at gunpoint.
Moss, 25, got out of prison on Aug. 31, 2015 after doing five years, eight months and 10 days for robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of robbery without a deadly weapon.
The FBI asks anybody with information on Moss to call 754-703-2000.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
