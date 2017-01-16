Florida

January 16, 2017 1:08 PM

FBI arrests wife of Pulse nightclub shooter

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She's facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting

A gunman killed at least 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday morning. After holding hostages for hours, the gunman was killed by authorities in a shootout. More than 50 others were injured in the attack.

Nicole L. Cvetnic, JulieAnn McKellogg McClatchy

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos