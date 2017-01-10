Amber Alert issued for Jacksonville teen last seen led away at gunpoint

An Amber alert was sent out Tuesday morning for a possibly kidnapped 16-year-old boy who was last seen led away at gunpoint by robbers, police said.
The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said the missing youth is Marcus Anthony Hatch, who was last seen in Jacksonville on Monday. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes when he went missing. He’s 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies were called to a Ponte Vedra Beach home in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way just before midnight. Victims told police two armed men in camouflage clothing knocked on their door, forced their way inside and ransacked the home. Deputies said a roommate of the couple walked in mid-robbery and was also held at gunpoint.
Later, deputies said, a third suspect showed up holding a young Hispanic male at gunpoint. The residents of the home knew the boy at gunpoint, who police identified as Marcus Hatch, from Jacksonville.
The robbers took off in the couple’s car, a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy with a Florida Air Force tag with the number AKN6Z. The car has two stickers: one of a middle finger and one that says “Thrasher.” They took Hatch, still at gunpoint, with them.
If you have any information, contact 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office at 904-810-6630
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
