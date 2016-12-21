Those e-mails demanding payment for traffic tickets? Fake, fake, fake, fake

Here’s what the state of Florida wants you to do with those e-mails from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles telling you to pay up on those traffic tickets you forgot: Delete them.
Because you didn’t forget those traffic tickets. You never got them. And those e-mails aren’t from the state DMV.
They’re scam e-mails.
That’s why the state issued a warning this week about these electronic short cons. The warning flatly states:
The DMV and Clerks of Court do not e-mail citations; they don’t make you pay citations by e-mail; and citation numbers are always seven numbers.
Anyone receiving such an e-mail should call the DMV or the local Clerk of the Court immediately.
