More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

A Tampa man was looking through his home's security footage and was surprised to see his 6-year-old son awake in the middle of the night, and up to no good. Cody Wray posted the video on Facebook, with the caption, "Looking through security footage when I found this event in the middle of the night in my living room. He's so dead." The video shows Wray's son, Dylan, jumping on the couch and punching the cushions, then cartwheeling and somersaulting across the room.