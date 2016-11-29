More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

Surveillance video shows up to 12 suspects smashing into the front of Tampa gun store with a vehicle and stealing more than 40 firearms.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Florida

Surveillance video captures little boy's overnight fun

A Tampa man was looking through his home's security footage and was surprised to see his 6-year-old son awake in the middle of the night, and up to no good. Cody Wray posted the video on Facebook, with the caption, "Looking through security footage when I found this event in the middle of the night in my living room. He's so dead." The video shows Wray's son, Dylan, jumping on the couch and punching the cushions, then cartwheeling and somersaulting across the room.

Florida

Palm Bay police, bystanders pull man from burning car

Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.

Florida

Injured eagle stops traffic

The Clearwater Police Department in Clearwater, Florida, shared a video of an injured eagle that had landed in the middle of a busy road outside a mall on Wednesday, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Emergency workers and police officers stood around the bird, waiting for animal services to arrive. The eagle was subsequently brought to nearby Busch Gardens, where she had surgery performed to repair a chipped bone chip and bruised wing.

Editor's Choice Videos