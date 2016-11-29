More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

New bodycam footage released by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, where 49 people were killed. The shaky night footage shows how first responders reacted to the deadly shooting.
A squirrel attack a person outside of a senior-living community in Volusia County, Fla. on Thursday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released audio from a 911 call placed after the squirrel bit the person.
A Tampa man was looking through his home's security footage and was surprised to see his 6-year-old son awake in the middle of the night, and up to no good. Cody Wray posted the video on Facebook, with the caption, "Looking through security footage when I found this event in the middle of the night in my living room. He's so dead." The video shows Wray's son, Dylan, jumping on the couch and punching the cushions, then cartwheeling and somersaulting across the room.
Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.
The Clearwater Police Department in Clearwater, Florida, shared a video of an injured eagle that had landed in the middle of a busy road outside a mall on Wednesday, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Emergency workers and police officers stood around the bird, waiting for animal services to arrive. The eagle was subsequently brought to nearby Busch Gardens, where she had surgery performed to repair a chipped bone chip and bruised wing.
An outbreak of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast has dumped a large amount of dead fish onto the beaches of Anna Maria Island, Florida. AMI is near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two Palm Beach County fishermen lured a small alligator out of a pond, filmed themselves wrangling it and posted the video on Facebook. Brian Bunting, 28, and 31-year-old David Swick were arrested and charged with illegally capturing an alligator.
Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll was arrested in Gulf Breeze, in the Florida Panhandle, on multiple charges including reckless driving and fleeing to elude law enforcement. Police say she lead them on a high-speed chase and crashed into a police vehicle. Dash-cam video shows police removing her from the car.