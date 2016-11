A Florida woman recently filmed her close encounter with a giant black bear - and lived to tell the tale. Video released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows a black bear getting up close and personal with a woman sitting in her driveway in Longwood, Florida. The bear puts its snout right up to the woman's phone and also sniffs the woman's knee, before calmly walking away. The commission released the video to urge residents to never get close to bears or allow bears to get close to humans.