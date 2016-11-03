Florida

November 3, 2016 4:00 PM

What do you wear to rob a farmers market?

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Two men broke into the Farmers Marketin Tampa around 1 a.m. Tuesday. One of them wore a tutu.

Because when two men commit burglary apparently for the sole purpose of eating fruit and drinking soda, at least one of them should wear a tutu. This truth is so self-evident, we’re surprised we have to say it here.

Anyone with information on these two can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), go to the website or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Florida

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video captures little boy's overnight fun

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos