What do you wear to rob a farmers market?

Two men broke into the Farmers Marketin Tampa around 1 a.m. Tuesday. One of them wore a tutu.
Because when two men commit burglary apparently for the sole purpose of eating fruit and drinking soda, at least one of them should wear a tutu. This truth is so self-evident, we’re surprised we have to say it here.
Anyone with information on these two can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), go to the website or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
David J. Neal
