Surveillance video captures little boy's overnight fun

A Tampa man was looking through his home's security footage and was surprised to see his 6-year-old son awake in the middle of the night, and up to no good. Cody Wray posted the video on Facebook, with the caption, "Looking through security footage when I found this event in the middle of the night in my living room. He's so dead." The video shows Wray's son, Dylan, jumping on the couch and punching the cushions, then cartwheeling and somersaulting across the room.
Cody Wray via Facebook

Florida

Injured eagle stops traffic

The Clearwater Police Department in Clearwater, Florida, shared a video of an injured eagle that had landed in the middle of a busy road outside a mall on Wednesday, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Emergency workers and police officers stood around the bird, waiting for animal services to arrive. The eagle was subsequently brought to nearby Busch Gardens, where she had surgery performed to repair a chipped bone chip and bruised wing.

Florida

Arson at Orlando gunman’s mosque

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a person at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce in Florida immediately before and after a fire began early Monday. Omar Mateen, the gunman who killed dozens at an Orlando gay nightclub, had worshiped at the mosque.

Florida

Woman records frightening encounter with black bear

A Florida woman recently filmed her close encounter with a giant black bear - and lived to tell the tale. Video released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows a black bear getting up close and personal with a woman sitting in her driveway in Longwood, Florida. The bear puts its snout right up to the woman's phone and also sniffs the woman's knee, before calmly walking away. The commission released the video to urge residents to never get close to bears or allow bears to get close to humans.

Florida

Gator takes stroll through Florida yard

An alligator taking a stroll through the yard of a home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, was caught on camera on Monday. The gator, first spotted lounging casually in a neighbor's driveway, got up and wandered off when Randy Spencer appeared at the scene with his camera.

Florida

Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

Austin Harrouff is shown in this surveillance video inside of Duffy’s restaurant in Jupiter before he stormed out, trekked three and a half miles in the August heat to brutally attack a middle-aged couple, John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon Stevens, whom he encountered in their garage hangout in their Tequesta home. Three police deputies had to wrestle down Harrouff, grunting and making animal-like noises as he gnawed at Stevens’ face.

