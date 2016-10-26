Florida

October 26, 2016 8:04 AM

Vice mayor accused of drinking and shooting as cop pal looked on

By Adam Sacasa

Sun Sentinel

Drinking with a loaded Glock on hand didn't end well for Ocean Ridge vice mayor Richard Lucibella and police Lieutenant Steven Wohlfiel, according to authorities.

Saturday night ended with Lucibella, 63, briefly jailed after police say he poked a cop in the chest and wound up on the ground with an eye injury after a struggle. Wohlfiel, 48, found himself under investigation by his own department. According to the police report, Lucibella and Wohlfiel were "obviously intoxicated."

