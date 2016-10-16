Why did I run the stop sign, officer? The insect did it!

Cops have heard all kind of excuses during traffic stops. Broken speedometer. Sun blocked the traffic light. Yadda, yadda.
But one Florida officer heard this one last week: “A fly or something flew into my mouth and that’s why I didn’t stop.”
The intersection insect wasn’t the only problem. The driver, stopped for running a stop sign in Fort Walton Beach, gave the officer a fake name, according to nwfdailynews.com.
Marquise Tishawn Mercer, 33, was taken into custody. Officers discovered he has an active warrant and is a habitual traffic offender, according to the report.
