Bacon. Beer. Is this the greatest Florida festival ever, or what?

While Hurricane Matthew was making its exit off the Florida coast, the greatest festival ever was moving into a Sarasota park.
It involved beer. And bacon. And boats.
Dream combo.
The beer and bacon were way more popular than the rowboats lining the waterfront.
Cupcakes topped with bacon bits. All-you-can-sample craft beer.
Kayla Shannon brought her boutique to the first Beer, Boats and Bacon last year and loved it. This year, she said, it was even better.
“My husband calls this the Super Bowl of events.”
