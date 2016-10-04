Woman sues FIU professor for damages stemming from alleged rape

With Florida International University business professor David Ralston’s criminal rape case pending, Ralston’s alleged victim and her estranged husband filed a civil suit against him in Lee County court.
In the lawsuit, filed Sept. 2, the woman claims, among other damages, great physical pain and suffering; inability to lead and enjoy a normal life; permanent injury; and loss of earning capacity. Her husband claims since the rape, he’s “lost the care, comfort, society, consortium, companionship and services of his wife,” according to the suit. The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $15,000.
Ralston is accused of drugging the woman, who he hired to clean his Fort Myers house, then using her incapacitation to sexually assault her on April 29. In the arrest warrant, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it recovered Ralston’s home surveillance camera video that includes 27 minutes of Ralston sexually assaulting the woman on his patio deck.
Ralston, who has two homes in Broward, pleaded not guilty after U.S. Marshals took him into custody June 16 at a Fort Lauderdale Days Inn. Though FIU suspended Ralston and no longer lists him among the faculty on the school’s website, he is still listed among the FIU faculty on a state website, Florida Has a Right to Know, listing salaries. The site lists Ralston’s salary at $151,425.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments