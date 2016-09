Austin Harrouff is shown in this surveillance video inside of Duffy’s restaurant in Jupiter before he stormed out, trekked three and a half miles in the August heat to brutally attack a middle-aged couple, John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon Stevens, whom he encountered in their garage hangout in their Tequesta home. Three police deputies had to wrestle down Harrouff, grunting and making animal-like noises as he gnawed at Stevens’ face.