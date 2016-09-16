Remember ‘Zombie cat’? Good news: he’s found a forever home

A Florida cat that rose from his grave last year has found a forever home with the man who found him.
“Zombie cat‘s” long road to recovery ended with an adoption by his Tampa foster family.
He earned his nickname last year after being hit by a car, presumed dead and then buried.
Five days later the cat, who was renamed “Bart,” clawed his way out of his grave.
He was matted, injured, dehydrated and meowing for food.
Ellis Hutson, who found Bart in the middle of the road five days earlier, got in touch with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Through the Save-A-Pet Medical Fund and over $9,000 in donations, Bart’s surgery costs were covered. He had to have an eye removed, wire his jaw shut and insert a feeding tube.
“It was touch and go — he almost died. The first couple weeks the vets were giving him a 50-50 chance that he would make it,” said Humane Society of Tampa Bay CEO Sherry Silk. “This cat had a spirit like no other and he was determined to live.”
After taking care of Bart for the past year, his foster family made it official. They signed his adoption papers — celebrating with champagne and cake.
