She said her ex abducted her from Walmart. The story had holes, cops say

She told a tall tale, and investigators soon poked holes in her story.
According to a report from the Tallahassee Police Department, Gladys Perkins walked into the police station back in February, telling officers a harrowing story: She said she had run into her ex-boyfriend while shopping at Walmart and things took an unexpected turn.
The suspect explained that the man had abducted her from the store and held her at gunpoint while she drove to his apartment. Once at the residence, she said, he held her captive for two days while continuously assaulting her, starving her and brutally beating her.
In the midst of the terror, the Tampa woman said, the ex made her call her current fiance and tell him a lie, that she had gone to Cuba to visit her grandmother.
According to the complaint document, she said she finally was able to escape by telling the ex she was ill and needed to go to an urgent care clinic.
Once at the facility, Perkins reported that she was able to sneak out a back door and have a friend retrieve her.
Red flags went up almost immediately.
Investigators noted in the report that Perkins did not look injured.
More red flags were raised when cops looked at texts between Perkins and her ex that looked consensual and amicable.
More digging revealed that the two were indeed at a clinic together, but not for the reason Perkins stated. The ex told cops he was the one feeling ill and was able to produce paperwork about his visit to the medical facility. The ex did say they argued while there, and Perkins left him to go back to her fiance.
Gladys Perkins was arrested on Monday and charged with giving a false report to law enforcement.
Police determined that Perkins had "completely fabricated a report to police," reports WTXL-TV. She was released a few hours later on $1,000 bond.
Comments