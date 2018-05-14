A cop woke him up and asked his name. The response may have gotten him arrested.

It was about 7 p.m. Sunday when police were called to a Sam's Club parking lot in Vero Beach.
A man later identified as William Thompson was lying on the curb, apparently sleeping, according to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office report.
The deputy on the scene attempted to wake Thompson up and the individual was "disoriented" and groggy. The suspect "appeared to be intoxicated, slurring his words and not speaking clearly."
The man suddenly became angry, read the report.
At that point, the officer noticed that Thompson had soiled himself and "smelled like alcohol." His eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
When the deputy led Thompson to his patrol car, the suspect staggered several times.
When asked his name, the man replied "My name is 'F--k you, a--hole!" according to the report.
When the officer called in, he learned that another officer had been out at the Sam's Club about two hours before to tell Thompson, who was carrying an open beer can, to leave the area. The man also had been out in the road, flagging down cars, with a sign that read "US Vet God Army Homeless Food." The officer had given him a warning and sent the beggar on his way.
The officer then asked Thompson about the open container incident and why he was still in the vicinity, since he was warned.
The man replied that he was tired and "needed to sleep for a little while," the report said.
That's when the 57-year-old unemployed suspect began to get "loud and uncooperative," and use foul language.
"Thompson was acting belligerently and disrupting the public morals," the report continued. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
A search of his person revealed an open bottle of brandy and a can of Steel Reserve beer. He still had the sign.
