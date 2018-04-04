Rudy Giuliani and his wife have split. So who gets the house in Palm Beach?

At least both are to blame. Or so they say.
On Wednesday, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani announced he was splitting with his wife of 15 years, Judith Nathan.
Giuliani released a statement to The New York Post: "It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time.”
Amicable? Not so sure about that.
The divorce is said to be contested, which means a battle over assets is likely.
While they didn't have children together, during their marriage they helped raised a blended family.
Giuliani, 73, has two children with his ex wife, actress/journalist Donna Hanover. Nathan, 63, has a daughter with her ex-husband, Bruce Nathan.
The prostate cancer survivor added no party is to blame for the union's demise (in his second marriage to Hanover, Nathan was rumored to have been the mayor's aide turned mistress).
“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame. It is 50/50," continued Giuliani's statement to The Post. "There are problems on both sides.”
The politician, who served as vice chairman on then president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team in 2016, added that the ex-couple must now divide their properties in New York and Palm Beach. The former state attorney and Trump, who often vacations at his luxe resort Mar-a-Lago, remain friendly, so Rudy may want to nab that house.
According to the Palm Beach Daily News, the Giulianis have owned property in South Florida since at least 2004.
This was the third marriage for both.
Giulani's first marriage to Regina Peruggi was annulled because they were second cousins, reports The Cut.
