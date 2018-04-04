He told cops the stuff in his pockets was daily vitamins. It wasn't anything healthy

William Dwayne Washington was being questioned about a grand theft.
He ended up behind bars for a very different reason.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Alberto Gago-Chuquillanqui (aka Deputy Gago) was speaking with Washington on Sunday in reference to a grand theft investigation.
In the course of the conversation, Gago asked Washington if there was anything in his pockets and then asked the suspect to empty them, according to a report on the MCSO's Facebook page.
After Washington complied, "a small clear baggie filled with a brown substance fell out of his pocket, and Washington immediately stepped on it, in an attempt to hide it," read the report.
Gago asked what was in the baggie and the 44 year old answered that it contained his "daily vitamins."
A field test revealed the substance wasn't anything to do with a health-related product. According to the report, the contents tested positive for heroin.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and transported to the Marion County Jail.
"We're pretty sure your daily recommended dose of heroin is zero!" added the FB post. "Drugs shatter lives!"
Washington was being held on $2,000 bond.
