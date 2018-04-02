He was a deputy sheriff for 20 years. Then he attacked his wife, cops say

A Polk County sheriff’s deputy ended up on the other side of the law this past weekend.
Timothy Strickland, 46, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, according to a police report. He was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation
Strickland was hired by the PCSO in September 1998. He became a deputy sheriff three months later.
According to the probable cause affidavit, at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a residence in Mulberry, Florida, where they spoke with Austin Hancock, the son of the victim, Marie Strickland, the suspect’s wife.
Hancock advised officers that his mother called him and asked him to pick her up after she said the suspect had shoved her and had been “roughing her up.” He then drove to her residence and brought her back to his place at around 11 p.m.
At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday the man observed his mother leave; he called 911 when he saw his stepfather driving by his house.
Deputies went to the Stricklands’ home nearby and observed Marie, who had “swelling and slight bruising on the left side of her face just under her eye.” Officers also observed “noticeable bruising to her face, left hand, and small scratches on both arms near her elbows.”
The victim told officers her story about what had transpired earlier: That she and her husband had gone shopping and then stopped by a local beer place. On the way home, Marie said the suspect would not speak to her and she asked why. Once home, the argument escalated and she said he pushed her to the ground.
“Marie stated her injuries must have come from the ground,” read the report. “Marie explained after this incident she threw her wedding rings on their bedroom floor and then called her son, Austin.”
In a post Miranda interview, the sheriff’s deputy provided a similar account of the evening.
Strickland admitted that as his wife was “flailing” her arms, he pushed her to the ground and then went to take a shower. While in the bathroom, Strickland said Marie came in, again “flailing” her arms, and he pushed her to the ground for a second time. When he came out of the shower, he noticed his wife was gone, according to the report.
The law enforcement veteran was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail without incident.
The victim did not want to go to a shelter and refused medical attention. She was provided with a domestic violence pamphlet.
