They stole an Amazon package of dog treats, cops say. Then the trouble started

If only they had driven a little more carefully.

A patrolling deputy from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle driving erratically in Daytona Beach on Saturday, and put on his lights for the driver to pull over, according to a Facebook post from the agency. Deputy Omar Bello also noticed that there was an altercation in the front seat with the passenger.

The driver — behind the wheel of a taped-up black Nissan SUV — did not immediately comply, read the post.

Via the deputy’s bodycam footage, viewers can see the deputy get out of his car holding either a taser or a gun.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Park it!” he yells. “Show me your hand! Step out! Step out! Face away from me! Put your hand behind your f---ing back!”

A woman, later written up as Jennifer Lynn Steinman, is heard yelling something unintelligible about a package, which she is holding. It says Amazon on it.

Then the driver, Bryan Gibbons, says something about a package and that the passenger asked him to “take her back.”

The deputy doesn’t appear to be listening to their explanation, and seemed more concerned about the traffic infraction and the fighting inside the car.

Steinman, 25, is on the ground still yelling about the package, and that it’s her fault, then she apologizes. “It’s because I yelled at him because I needed to take it back.”

“It doesn’t matter!” he yells. “You blew through a light! I lit you up and you continue to blow through stop signs!”

Suddenly, you hear a garbled voice coming from inside the Nissan.

“You listening to a police scanner, too? Really?” says the deputy.

“It’s a habit. I always listen to that,” says the 32-year-old Gibbons, cuffed.

According to the Facebook post, the box belonged to an 87-year-old local woman and the duo had just ripped it off from her porch. It was full of dog treats, worth about $6, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a search of the Nissan, the deputy found several plastic bags containing heroin, methamphetamine residue and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as five syringes and a contact lens case containing powder cocaine. In the console: a pistol magazine containing 11 rounds, read the report.

The pair was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, and slapped with charges including burglary of an occupied residence; possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin and drug paraphernalia; and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

They were both still in custody Monday.