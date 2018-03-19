He attacked his father with a knife, cops say. The dog was his next victim.

A Florida man sits in jail facing charges ranging from aggravated battery to felony animal cruelty, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Michael Reeves, 22, not only attacked his own father, but mutilated the older man’s dog.
According to a police report, on March 7, Christopher Reeves, called 911 after his son was acting out at his home in the Laurel Hill area, in northwest Florida.
According to the report, Michael was going crazy and throwing things around. When the father tried to subdue his son, the younger man then attacked the 57-year-old with a knife, slicing him on the arm.
When deputies arrived on the scene, Michael Reeves locked the door, then jumped out of a window and escaped into the woods.
After a search of the father’s chaotic household, officers came upon something horrific.
“Deputies found a large pool of blood inside a hallway with a trail to a bedroom,” says the report. “The father’s dog, a 75 pound Pitbull mix, was found mutilated in a bedroom. A blood trail led to the refrigerator where canine body parts were found inside. Several tools, including knives, saws, and a hammer believed used in the crime were also found at the scene.”
Despite the fact that the dog’s body parts were found in the refrigerator, another animal in the home was spared: A black and white beagle mix puppy. Reeves’ father said that the dog was not his. The puppy is in the custody of the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, police say.
After fleeing his father’s home, Reeves was apprehended a week later in another home nearby, in possession of a 14-inch bloody knife as well as felony narcotics and paraphernalia.
The suspect, who is in custody in Walton County Jail, has active warrants in Okaloosa County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, causing the cruel death with pain and suffering of an animal, resisting an officer without violence and felony violation of probation.
