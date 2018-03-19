A teacher told a student to ‘talk to Jesus.’ Then she stomped on him, cops say

A longtime Christian school teacher in Orlando has been arrested and accused of child abuse.
Diane Williams, who had been working at Kingsway Christian Academy for 12 years, is no longer employed there.
“We love our children. They are precious to us and precious to God,” a statement from the academy read about her arrest. “Mrs. Williams is an amazing teacher and loved by her hundreds of students from over the years, their parents and grandparents.”
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation shows a different side.
Never miss a local story.
According to a police report, on March 8, a caretaker at Kingsway noticed a bruise on the foot of one of Williams’ young students and asked what happened.
The 5-year-old boy reported that Williams sent him to the private prayer room to “sit on the bench and talk to Jesus,” after he was acting out. He told the caretaker he sat in the room for a few minutes and did not see Jesus.
“When [Williams] entered the room a few minutes later, the teacher stomped on the student’s foot, leaving a bruise, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies said that video footage “completely” corroborates what the child said about the stomping.
Williams, 53, was released from the Orange County Jail on $1,000 bond after being arrested on Thursday. The Department of Children and Families is investigating.
Comments