She was strolling in the cold with her toddler after midnight. Cops flagged her down

The first tipoff that something was amiss: The fact that a woman was out after midnight Tuesday pushing a child in a baby stroller.
Witnesses called 911 and deputies who responded saw the suspect moving the carriage around wildly on a street in North Fort Myers.
When officers approached Pamela Lee Davis, they noted that she looked to be “tweeking,” according to an arrest report. This is a term given to someone who is gyrating wildly due to being on drugs, most likely methamphetamines.
A quick check of the 2-year-old child revealed he was coughing, in a wet diaper and his skin was cold to the touch. Despite temperatures being in the 50s, the boy was wearing very little clothing and had only one sock on.
When deputies asked Davis what she was doing out on the street with her kid, the report states that she had trouble answering questions and could not stay still.
The 30-year-old homeless woman was arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and transported to Lee County Jail on $5,000 bond; a court date has been set for April 3, reports The Naples Daily News.
The toddler was taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
“We have opened a child protection investigation as a result of the concerning incident,” the agency said in a statement.
NBC2 reports that as of Friday, the boy was with Davis’ sister-in-law who said he was “doing well,” despite the fact that both his parents are in jail.
Davis was arrested on possession charges in 2016.
