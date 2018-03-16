The ID she gave cops was fake, but the loaded gun and drugs in her car were real

Madesta Crary was driving west down the Indiana Toll Road just after midnight Thursday, and managed to catch the attention of a cop on patrol.
Trooper Matthew Drudge noticed the driver of the black Jeep Liberty “commit several moving violations” and pulled her over.
When the Orlando, Florida, woman produced her driver’s license, the photo looked nothing like her, reads a release from the Indiana State Police.
“While speaking with the driver, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana,” added the report, which adds Crary insisted she was the person in the driver’s license picture.
After calling for backup from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Drudge and LaGrange County Deputy Derek Baldridge searched the vehicle.
Among the items he uncovered: several bags of what appeared to be marijuana (approximate weight of 54 grams), a pill believed to be a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun. The officers also found her actual driver’s license that matched her appearance and identity.
#Drugs: Trooper Drudge with another good traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Nabbed some marijuana, pills, and a loaded gun that was on the back passenger floor board. No stop is routine. #SafeCommunities pic.twitter.com/ku4IHfkgKN— Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) March 16, 2018
The 39-year-old motorist was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, false informing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Crary is currently in custody at the LaGrange County Jail.
