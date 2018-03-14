He was a married airline executive. Cops say he cyberstalked his teenage ex

Bruce William Joseph didn’t want to break things off with his much younger girlfriend, apparently.
On Tuesday, the onetime airline executive, 57, was arrested and charged with sexual cyberharassment and aggravated stalking an ex in Largo, Florida, reports The Tampa Bay Times.
The woman is 19 years old; the two met in 2015 while she was still a teenager attending Calvary Christian High School and he was a chaperone on a school trip, as per the paper. The two knew each other because his wife Debbi Joseph works at the school as director of academics.
Police told The Times the ex couple waited to have consensual sex until after she graduated and went to college.
Joseph, a former pilot with US Airways, was taken to Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, and was released after posting $50,300 bail.
The young woman decided to end things last year and that upset Joseph, who decided to get his revenge on the Internet.
Cops say the scorned older lover sent nude photos of his ex galpal to many of her contacts, including her mom, who promptly hired a private investigator from Hubbard Investigations in Clearwater.
“Over the course of our investigation, we have found that Joseph utilized numerous aliases and had relationships with many young women around the country,” founder John Hubbard said in a statement. “I hope now that he has been arrested, if there are other victims out there, that they will feel safe coming forward.”
Joseph, who is also charged with criminal use of personal identification, even went so far as to create dating profiles in his ex girlfriend’s name and engage with possible suitors pretending to be her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, men showed up at the woman’s college room, believing they were going to engage in a rendezvous.
The suspect was let go from a top job as executive vice president of safety, security and compliance at Ravn Alaska airline in September in an unrelated incident — after only six months on the job.
According to his Ravn profile, the Illinois native also worked as a bigwig for Spirit Airlines.
“Bruce’s background is unique because of a blend of operational experience gained in his 20 plus years as an airline pilot, accident investigator, experience as an airline executive in safety-security-compliance and operations,” says his bio. “Along with his motivation for safety and outlook for continuous improvement, Bruce is driven for results as an agent for change.”
Dave Pflieger, Ravn president and CEO, released a statement to media after the arrest: “This individual has not been with the company for almost six months, following the termination of his employment for matters unrelated to this news or any such behavior. He was only employed for a short time last year … we understand that he permanently left Alaska shortly thereafter.”
