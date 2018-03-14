Disney’s charging you to park your car at their resorts now — and people aren’t happy

Think going to Walt Disney World is expensive now?
It’s getting even more costly — if you stay at one of the resorts. And have a car.
Disney will start charging you to park if you stay overnight at a resort property as of March 21, 2018.
According to WDW News Today, guests will have to shell out a minimum of $13 a night to park at a value resort. The price goes up to $19 a night for a moderate hotel. If you decide to go all out for a deluxe resort, your vehicle will set you back $24 a night. If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can valet for $33 a night (tip not included).
The fees will automatically appear on your bill.
Caveat: Parking is still free for resort guests with disabilities and Disney Vacation Club members staying on points.
And good news for the camping crowd: Parking remains gratis at Fort Wilderness. Each campsite includes a parking space for one motorized vehicle.
A few potential parkgoers expressed their displeasure about the new fees on Twitter.
Wrote someone with the handle @OzGoofyPrincess, “We stay for weeks at a time. Our last trip was 45 days. Assuming the parking fee is $25 per night , it would be $1145. I'm NOT paying Disney that on top of an AP [annual pass] and our resort stay and all the other money we give them.”
Posted @wdwbusdriver: “So since free parking at hotels is now a thing of the past what else can we charge for? A couple of ideas: 1. Spoons for dole whips. 2. Napkins. 3. Mickey hand high fives 4. Clean sheets. 5. Disney Magic.”
And @datjakewilliams complains: “So you pay around $450-700 a night for a deluxe Disney resort and they're going to charge you $25 for parking? Unbelievable. What's the perk of a Disney hotel other then transportation. How is the price at all justified compared to Ritz Carlton or Four Seasons? Ridiculous.”
