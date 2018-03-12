He left his cellphone in the bathroom at Walmart. It was recording, cops say.

A Walmart employee was in a restroom Saturday at a store in Clermont, Florida, and noticed something unusual — a cellphone facing backward, perched up against a mirror.
It was a cellphone with the record button activated, reports Click Orlando. The staffer handed it to the loss prevention office, which called police after seeing disturbing pictures.
“She took the phone to the loss prevention office,” Officer Erin Razo of the Clermont Police Department told reporters. “The loss prevention officer looked into the unlocked phone in an attempt to obtain owner information, and he observed a file containing at least three photos indicative of child pornography.”
Also among the files: a picture of the phone’s owner, who later returned to the store looking for his phone.
The suspect, Jacob Perritt, was taken to Clermont police headquarters, where he admitted to downloading the lewd photos. He also was found to be in possession of drugs.
The 39-year-old Clermont man was booked into the Lake County Jail without bond on three counts of sexual performance by a child, possession of methamphetamine and video voyeurism.
This isn’t Perritt’s first brush with the law. He has an active warrant out of Michigan for accosting children for immoral purpose, police said.
