Fisherman spots a 14 foot great white shark off the Florida coast — and it was hungry.

Tony Peeples was in awe.

On Saturday, the charter boat captain was off the coast of Fernandina Beach, north of Amelia Island, when a visitor approached his boat.

A 14-foot great white shark.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I just got through bending over on that side of the boat releasing a fish,” Peeples told Action News Jax. “I kind of stood up and looked and said, ‘No it ain’t … Yeah it is.’”

Peeples, with Southern Style Charters, told the TV station the shark came out from under the boat and ate half of a 50-pound black drum fish — in one gulp.

In his nearly 30-year career, Peeples has seen sharks before, but never a great white.

“It’s kind of humbling experience seeing something that big three feet in front of ya,” he said.