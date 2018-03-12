Great white shark
Great white shark Courtesy Pixabay
Great white shark Courtesy Pixabay

State

Fisherman spots a 14 foot great white shark off the Florida coast — and it was hungry.

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

March 12, 2018 10:40 AM

Tony Peeples was in awe.

On Saturday, the charter boat captain was off the coast of Fernandina Beach, north of Amelia Island, when a visitor approached his boat.

A 14-foot great white shark.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I just got through bending over on that side of the boat releasing a fish,” Peeples told Action News Jax. “I kind of stood up and looked and said, ‘No it ain’t … Yeah it is.’”

Peeples, with Southern Style Charters, told the TV station the shark came out from under the boat and ate half of a 50-pound black drum fish — in one gulp.

In his nearly 30-year career, Peeples has seen sharks before, but never a great white.

“It’s kind of humbling experience seeing something that big three feet in front of ya,” he said.

More Videos

Gov. Rick Scott signs school safety and gun control bill 53

Gov. Rick Scott signs school safety and gun control bill

Pause
Parents talk to the media after Florida governor signs school safety and gun control legislation 192

Parents talk to the media after Florida governor signs school safety and gun control legislation

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Alligator takes a stroll through a Florida shopping mall 22

Alligator takes a stroll through a Florida shopping mall

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill 101

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting 352

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Palm Beach police train for active school shooter scenarios 215

Palm Beach police train for active school shooter scenarios

Shark migration season, especially “snowbird” blacktip sharks, has begun in South Florida. But researchers say there are fewer than ever and the reduction in visiting sharks could have ecological effect. Stephen KajiuraFAU

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gov. Rick Scott signs school safety and gun control bill 53

Gov. Rick Scott signs school safety and gun control bill

Pause
Parents talk to the media after Florida governor signs school safety and gun control legislation 192

Parents talk to the media after Florida governor signs school safety and gun control legislation

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Alligator takes a stroll through a Florida shopping mall 22

Alligator takes a stroll through a Florida shopping mall

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill 101

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting 352

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Palm Beach police train for active school shooter scenarios 215

Palm Beach police train for active school shooter scenarios

Gov. Rick Scott signs school safety and gun control bill

View More Video