He reported his wife missing. Then cops found the grisly pictures on his phone

Her body has never been found.
But investigators have made an arrest in the murder of Chrystal Terry, who was last seen leaving her Summerfield, Florida, home Dec. 21, 2017.
The 41-year-old mother of four was 20 weeks pregnant when she disappeared.
According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, her husband, Vincent Terry, was charged with second-degree murder.
According to a police report, on Jan. 8, Chrystal Terry was reported missing by her husband, Vincent Terry, who told deputies that his wife had left their home without any personal items or daily medications. The victim was listed as a missing endangered person.
During a search of the couple’s home, MCSO Major Crimes detectives located a .22 caliber rifle and 53 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Because Vincent is a convicted felon, the report says, he cannot possess any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested on numerous possession charges and transported to the Marion County Jail.
Detectives also looked through Vincent’s phone, where they found various deleted photographs of Chrystal who “appeared to be deceased.”
The Ocala Star-Banner reported that the woman was naked, bloody with facial trauma and had a gunshot wound in her abdomen area.
The 47 year old is being held with no bond.
In 2014, Vincent Terry was arrested in central Florida and extradited to Colorado, where he was wanted on warrants for domestic violence, attempted murder of Chrystal and violation of probation. Chrystal, was also arrested on a child neglect charge at the same time, declined to cooperate and the attempted murder charge was dropped.
