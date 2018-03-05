Surveillance video shows chainsaw suspect attacking cop

Juan Carlos Cabrera, charged with attacking a woman with a chainsaw, showed a violent streak at the police station.
The 20-year-old Florida man was taken into custody Tuesday after a brutal attack on a random woman in Lantana.
The 64-year-old victim’s left hand was partially severed in the assault.
Once the West Palm Beach resident was in police custody, video shows his behavior did not improve.
In footage released by the Lantana Police Department, the former landscaper is seen in a holding cell in a gown staring at the door.
A few seconds later, the door opens and an officer hands him a snack.
Suddenly, Cabrera is seen lunging at the cop and hitting him. They go at it and another officer enters to help. Then a third cop goes in with a stun gun.
Part of the video is blurred because Cabrera was not wearing underwear underneath the gown.
The suspect, who was eventually subdued, faces charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and attempted first-degree murder.
Cabrera was denied bond last week.
On Monday he was back in court, accused of stealing the $650 chainsaw from his former employer, reports The Palm Beach Post.
Cabrera is facing charges of grand theft and burglary for allegedly taking the power tool used in the alleged attack from an unlocked truck belonging to the tree-trimming company.
A judge ordered $5,000 bond for these additional charges, according to the news outlet.
Cabrera’s court appearance on new charges didn’t have any effect on his detention. He was already being held at the PBC Jail without bond on attempted first degree murder charge. pic.twitter.com/cAKn1dlv1c— Jorge Milian (@caneswatch) March 5, 2018
