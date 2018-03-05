A biker showed off his birthday present on Facebook. A day later, he took his last ride

On Friday, he was proudly showing off a birthday present to himself — a sleek, royal blue motorcycle — on his Facebook page.
By the next evening, Luke Porter was dead, Action News Jax reported.
The North Carolina resident was killed Saturday night riding his 2017 Suzuki M109 in a crash with another vehicle in Jacksonville.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chrysler 300C was going south on Main Street around 10:30 p.m. and failed to yield to a motorcycle trying to turn left onto the I-295 northbound entrance ramp.
The front of the Chrysler struck the front of Porter’s bike, according to the FHP report. The 28-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The driver of the car, Erykah Simmons, 18, of Columbia, South Carolina, was not injured. Charges are pending, according to the report.
It is unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident, or if the Bryceville, Florida, native was wearing a helmet.
Condolences came pouring in underneath the picture of Porter’s present after his mother, Donna Hall, informed his friends what had happened: “Though he only had it for a month. He was killed tonight riding it. This is no joke.”
“RIP Luke: we will miss you sooo much! You were one of a kind with a heart of gold and a smile of sunshine! I am very blessed to be your cuz-n-law,” wrote a family member. “You are loved by so many and touched many hearts. God Bless you Luke! Please watch over us all and guide us to be as kind and loving as you!”
“Luke, you’re an amazing person. Real cool dude,” commented a friend. “Way too young to go. I am glad to know you. You will truly be missed by myself and many others.”
Comments