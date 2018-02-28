The doctor told him he had a virus. It turned out to be Stage 4 cancer.

He didn’t feel right.
In November of last year, Hunter Brady, from Tampa Bay, had been experiencing lethargy and general malaise. The 16-year-old chalked it up to not getting enough sleep.
But Hunter’s condition started to get worse. He developed a low-grade fever, shortness of breath and aches and pains. The pediatrician initially diagnosed the teen as having a virus.
When his health began to seriously deteriorate in January, his family finally took him to the emergency room. He ended up being diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma — a blood cancer.
“We weren’t aware at the time his right lung was collapsed and his left lung was 30 percent collapsed [which is why] he was having trouble breathing,” Hunter’s mom, Cheryl Brady, told WFTS.
“Everybody else’s support helped me get this far. Without them, I don’t know where I’d be. I just know I gotta keep staying strong,” Hunter told the Tampa Bay TV station. “I’m being mentored by two pastors that told me God is always there and when he told me that I just went along with what he said and I got this far… I’m doing good I’m going to beat it, I ain’t giving up.”
The young man is now undergoing chemotherapy, had a blood transfusion and had the fluid drained from his lungs and heart. He will also have radiation.
Seventeen of his classmates shaved their heads in solidarity.
A YouCaring site has raised $4,704 toward his medical care.
