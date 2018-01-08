More Videos

    A Florida dog was recorded practicing his skill with a skateboard in the backyard of a Jacksonville home.

State

This dog’s got a special talent. And an officer caught it on video.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 08, 2018 08:22 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Jacksonville deputy on patrol spotted something out of the ordinary — a dog practicing its skateboarding skills.

So what did the officer do?

He pulled out his phone, of course, and began recording. He also laughed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted the 17-second clip that shows the dog behind the fence rolling away on a skateboard.

The post was shared more than 1,000 times, received nearly 200 comments and was picked up by news stations around the country.

“Love it! I enjoyed the officer’s laugh as much as watching the skateboarding doggie!” a person wrote on Facebook.

