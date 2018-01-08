This dog’s got a special talent. And an officer caught it on video.

More Videos 0:18 Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills Pause 1:05 Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 1:12 Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 0:44 Several dead as foreign tourist bus crashes in Mexico 2:02 Deputies rescue dog drowning from Broward canal 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 1:46 Goran Dragic after Heat win over Jazz on Sunday 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills A Florida dog was recorded practicing his skill with a skateboard in the backyard of a Jacksonville home. A Florida dog was recorded practicing his skill with a skateboard in the backyard of a Jacksonville home. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A Florida dog was recorded practicing his skill with a skateboard in the backyard of a Jacksonville home. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office