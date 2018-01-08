Calvin Ross
Calvin Ross Polk County Sheriff’s Department
Calvin Ross Polk County Sheriff’s Department

State

This murder suspect didn’t use conventional weapons on his victims, cops say

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

January 08, 2018 11:00 AM

A fight outside a Winter Haven homeless shelter ended with a man who suffered fatal wounds to his face.

Calvin Ross was arrested in the death of Jonathon Miller, who died of injuries in the fight. The weapon, say cops, was a pick hammer, a tool used mostly in construction or home improvement — one end is sharp, the other blunt.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Ross, 27, into custody around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Ross was charged with second-degree murder and violation of pretrial conditions. He was out of jail on bond after he was accused of hitting someone in the head with a brick during an aggravated battery last April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miller, 38, went to the hospital with a severely damaged face and head trauma, Click Orlando reported.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the two men were smoking cigarettes in the back yard. They began arguing and witnesses heard sounds like “thuds” and heard the victim say, “Oh s--t.” Then it went quiet.

A fellow roommate told cops that Ross went back into the house and said to go check on Miller who “fell over.”

A bloody pick hammer was found in the grass near where the victim was struck.

In an interview with police, the defendant said he hadn’t taken his medication for schizophrenia.

“This was a senseless and violent homicide. The suspect was out on bond for hitting another resident in the head with a brick — a violent aggravated battery,” the sheriff’s office said of Ross in a statement. “This time his victim “didn’t survive. With his violent history, we are going to make sure he stays in jail until he gets sent to prison for a long, long time.”

Ross’ rap sheet also includes charges of aggravated battery, domestic violence, assault, petty theft, violation of probation, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon, deputies said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida Keys discards unclaimed boats as part of massive Irma cleanup

    The Florida Keys has set up seven staging areas for discarding unclaimed boats after Hurricane Irma. Video shows an excavator crushing an unclaimed boat and placing it into a trash container.

Florida Keys discards unclaimed boats as part of massive Irma cleanup

Florida Keys discards unclaimed boats as part of massive Irma cleanup 0:44

Florida Keys discards unclaimed boats as part of massive Irma cleanup
SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9
Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself 3:22

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

View More Video