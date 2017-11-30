Parents of missing teen soccer player beg her to contact them

Where is Caitlyn Frisina?
The 17-year-old northern Florida, student has been missing since Sunday and her parents are frantic.
Caitlyn was reported missing to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, but the young woman didn’t exactly vanish. Rather she’s leaving a trail, and it heads north, say cops. And she’s not alone.
Investigators say the high school senior was seen on surveillance video at a gas station in St. Mary’s, Georgia, with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, an assistant boys soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina also plays soccer. Deputies say a camera captured footage of Caitlyn withdrawing $200 from an ATM there.
Caitlyn’s parents, Scarlet and Ward Frisina, appeared at a news conference Wednesday in Lake City where they begged their daughter to contact them even though Caitlyn apparently has no phone (investigators say she wiped her cell clean by resetting it to its factory settings),.
“If you see this, pumpkin, we just want you to know that we love you and we miss you, and we need to know that you're safe,” said Caitlyn’s mother. “We need to know that you're OK. Call somebody. Let somebody know. We love you and we miss you, and we're waiting here with open arms.”
Caitlyn’s dad, who is a coach at the same school as Rodriguez, also posted a plea on his FB page: “Please call us! I know you are not a little kid. We want to hear your voice and make sure you are in a good place and with someone who will truly be able to care for you.”
Anyone who spots the pair, possibly traveling in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag #Z04CSC, can call a tip line at 877-419-0934.
