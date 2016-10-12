Orlando police looking for 2 suspects in death of sex-trafficked 14-year-old girl

Orlando police said Wednesday they were looking for two additional suspects in the murder of a 14-year-old girl, who was a victim of human sex trafficking and died of a drug overdose at the hospital.
Police say four people — two of whom have been arrested — plied the girl with Xanax and cold medicine dextromethorphan so they would forget being forced to have sex with men for money, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
“The girls felt threatened, they were shown guns, firearms, and told that bad things would happen to them if they were to tell,” Orlando police Det. Michael Fields said.
Orlando police are looking for Arthur Lee Coleman III, 26, and Karla Michelle Quiros Alsina, 20. Avorice Jeno Holman, 19, and Jose Ignacia SantiagoSotomayor, 22, have already been arrested and are being held on no bond in the Orange County Jail.
Two in custody, two more wanted for murder, human trafficking, among other charges #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZmofYbhCeq— Janine Reyes (@JReyesWFTV) October 12, 2016
The four face charges of first-degree murder, human-trafficking of a child, procuring a minor for prostitution, racketeering and possession and transmission of child pornography, according to a report by WKMG Orlando. The murder charges stem from the girl’s death on Aug. 14; she died while the four were allegedly commiting other felonies.
In Florida, someone who commits certain felonies in which someone dies can be charged with murder.
“Everyone involved, regardless of their level of participation, will be charged and is responsible for her death,” said John Mina, Orlando police chief in an article by WFTV 9.
The 15-year-old was pulled from the ring and is safe, police said.
At the time, the girls were looking for ways to make money when they met SantiagoSotomayor, but they didn’t expect to make it through prostitution. They were threatened, the newspaper said.
The sisters had to send nude photos to prove they weren’t working with the police. The photos were then used on a website called Backpage.com to find clients.
The 14-year-old told her mother she was going to a friend’s house when she was being driven by the accused suspects to meet with clients around town, police said.
This went on for eight days before the 14-year-old girl died from an overdose, and police began investigating.
A day before the girl’s death, SantiagoSotomayor was booked in jail for charges of grand theft, possession of a weapon by a felon and probation violation. Police say he introduced the girls to the other three suspects. Holman was booked into the jail on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the human trafficking operation, which police believe has already been dismantled, the newspaper reported.
Anyone with more information about the case or Coleman’s and Quiros Alsina's whereabouts can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
