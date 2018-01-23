Herald journalists win honors for Fight Club series on juvenile justice

More Videos 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police Pause 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 0:54 Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 1:32 "Dreamers," supporters march to Sen. Marco Rubio's office 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 1:58 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 0:44 Five things to know about Stormy Daniels Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dark secrets of Florida's juvenile justice system : A Miami Herald investigation A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." Emily Michot and Matias Ocner emichot@miamiherald.com

