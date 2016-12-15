Homestead prison guard arrested after alleged tryst with girl, 15

Homestead police arrested a state corrections officer Thursday and charged him with lewd and lascivious battery on a child after he struck up a friendship with a 15-year-old girl he met at a discount store, took her out for a meal, then drinks, then, later, home for sex.
Detrick Lamar Hussey, 35, was arrested early Thursday. He’s on staff at Dade Correctional Institution south of Homestead, although the Florida Department of Corrections is moving to fire him from the $34,707-a-year job, said FDC spokeswoman Michelle Glady. His most recent day working at the prison was Wednesday
According to the arrest affidavit, Hussey encountered the girl last Friday at the Dollar Tree, a store at 33497 S. Dixie Highway in Florida City. The teen got the corrections officer’s phone number and began texting him.
They agreed to meet, and Hussey picked her up in his car on Southwest 122nd Court. They went to an Applebee’s at 20530 S. Dixie Highway for dinner, then made a stop at a Fat Tuesday at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove, where they drank alcohol, police said.
The two were spotted there by a friend of the girl’s mother. The witness later signed a statement.
The corrections officer then drove the girl to his residence in Homestead, where they had “consensual sex,” the arrest affidavit said.
On Saturday, the girl was taken to a rape treatment center, where her clothing was examined for forensic evidence.
On Sunday, a detective went to the juvenile’s house and showed her a series of photos. The girl picked Hussey’s photo out of the lineup.
On Thursday, the corrections officer reported to the Homestead police station, where he admitted the sexual relationship under questioning. Police booked him on the felony charge.
