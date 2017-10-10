Broward sheriff demands gun law changes, holds politicians accountable

State Sen. Perry Thurston Jr. and Gordon Weekes, who is in charge of the juvenile division of the Broward Public Defender’s Office, react to the conditions inside Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning."
Martin Lee Anderson, 14, is fatally manhandled at Bay County Boot Camp as a nurse watches. After he was unable to run a track, he endured punches, knee jabs and “pressure points,” and died from having ammonia capsules jammed up his nose.
Cameras at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center show the fatal beating of 17-year-old Elord Revolte from two angles. He ends up in a heap on the floor after more than a dozen boys, without warning, punched and stomped him for more than a minute. The State Attorney’s Office said the poor quality of the video equipment hampered its ability to hold anyone accountable.
This youth says he was beaten up by two fellow detainees at the Miami lockup after exchanging harsh words with an officer. Afterward, the attackers were eating honey buns available only from the staff vending machines. A friend told him: "You know that man put a honey bun on your head." The youth's face is obscured to protect his identity.
Maurice Harris Jr. told his mother he was tasked with beating up fellow detainees in the Miami lockup. Months later, one of his victims recognized him on the street, according to police, and gunned him down on the spot.
Despite recurring tragedies, Christina K. Daly believes the Department of Juvenile Justice has improved its medical procedures. She says some detainees when they come in haven't seen a doctor in years.