Broward sheriff demands gun law changes, holds politicians accountable

Public officials react to conditions of Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center 1:49

Dark secrets of Florida's juvenile justice system : A Miami Herald investigation 1:01

The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story 7:48

From lockup enforcer to murder victim: Maurice Harris Jr.'s story 1:50

Florida's waiting list for specialized programs 1:10

When staffers commit fireable offenses: 'We do need to have a record of that' 0:42

DJJ Secretary on incidents that have 'rocked the system' 1:43

Daly: It’s not all about salary 0:38

DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly on instances of sexual misconduct by juvenile justice staff 0:49

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening 0:56

The restraint that shocked Florida

The restraint that shocked Florida

Martin Lee Anderson, 14, is fatally manhandled at Bay County Boot Camp as a nurse watches. After he was unable to run a track, he endured punches, knee jabs and “pressure points,” and died from having ammonia capsules jammed up his nose.

Death of a young detainee

Death of a young detainee

Cameras at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center show the fatal beating of 17-year-old Elord Revolte from two angles. He ends up in a heap on the floor after more than a dozen boys, without warning, punched and stomped him for more than a minute. The State Attorney’s Office said the poor quality of the video equipment hampered its ability to hold anyone accountable.

Are you calm now?

Are you calm now?

A youth is tossed violently into a metal table at an Okaloosa County residential program. He sustained an injury that required removal of a kidney. As he writhed, a staffer asked if he was now calm.

A honey bun on his head

A honey bun on his head

This youth says he was beaten up by two fellow detainees at the Miami lockup after exchanging harsh words with an officer. Afterward, the attackers were eating honey buns available only from the staff vending machines. A friend told him: "You know that man put a honey bun on your head." The youth's face is obscured to protect his identity.