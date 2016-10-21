Dear Florida voters: Please don’t rely on GovTrack to figure out your new districts

Rest easy, Florida voters: Chances are your election ballot is not wrong (unless you’re missing the medical-marijuana question in Broward County, in which case, it probably is).
For several weeks, the Miami Herald has fielded calls and emails from alarmed voters — mostly from Miami-Dade County — worried that their mail-in ballots list the wrong districts for U.S. Congress or Florida Senate.
In all the cases so far, the ballots have been right.
The confusion seems to stem from GovTrack.us, the government website that conveniently allows users to plug in their addresses and figure out who their elected representatives are. What GovTrack doesn’t do is reflect Florida’s latest round of redistricting.
GovTrack tells users who their current representatives are. No representatives have actually been elected yet to serve in the redrawn districts.
Perhaps most concerning is that one of the voters who contacted the Herald on Friday had gotten the wrong map information from the office of their existing member of Congress.
For the updated information, voters should turn to the state’s redistricting map, which reflects the boundaries ordered by the Florida Supreme Court in December 2015 after protracted litigation.
The congressional map is here. The Florida Senate map is here.
