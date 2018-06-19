Scott's job program gave incentives to company housing detained migrant children

Gov. Rick Scott and his staff have been quick to say that no state resources are being used to operate the federal immigration detention facility in Homestead that is housing some of the children separated from their parents under the Trump administration's explosive new immigration policy.

But the company that has been contracted by the federal government to run the Homestead facility, Comprehensive Health Services Inc., was awarded $600,000 in state incentive money in December 2016 as part of the governor's job development program and credits the program with allowing the company to expand in the state.







In the 2016 press release , Scott announced that the Cape Canaveral-based company was consolidating its operations in Virginia to Florida and expanding its headquarters at its Space Coast office. The move was supposed to create 150 new jobs and result in the investment of $4.5 million in the local community.







"With the EDC’s assistance, CHSI chose a location and we are customizing a facility that will continue to meet our ongoing business expansion needs,'' said Gary Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Comprehensive Health Services Inc., at the time.