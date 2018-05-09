House Speaker Richard Corcoran expected to pass up governor's race, endorse Putnam

After weeks of speculation and millions raised and spent, Wednesday is expected to bring an end to Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran's unannounced campaign for governor.
Although he never officially joined the race, the Land O' Lakes Republican has been running a quasi-campaign for the Republican nomination for months with an explosive TV ad released in January, an immigration debate held in February with Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum and even an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in April.
But in a surprise twist, he is expected to announce his endorsement of Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam, whom Corcoran has criticized in the past for his "amnesty" immigration policies. Putnam served in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2010, where he cosponsored bills to grant temporary work visas to certain undocumented immigrants and "blue cards" to undocumented farm workers.
Putnam's campaign put out a press release scheduling a "campaign announcement" Wednesday morning in Tallahassee.
Reached Tuesday evening by text message, Corcoran did not dispute that he is no longer running for governor.
This news is expected to leave the Republican primary as a two-man race between Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who was endorsed by Trump and is a favorite of Fox News.
