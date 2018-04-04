Gov. Scott appeals judge’s ruling on voting rights for felons

Gov. Rick Scott is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that he must come up with a new way to restore voting rights to felons.
“People elected by Floridians should determine Florida’s clemency rules for convicted criminals, not federal judges,” Scott spokesman John Tupps said in a statement. “This process has been in place for decades and is outlined in both the U.S. and Florida Constitutions.”
Scott and his fellow Cabinet members were given an April 26 deadline to figure out a better way for felons who have completed their sentences to be allowed to vote.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called Scott’s method a “scheme” and “nonsensical” in a bombshell ruling earlier this year. Most felons who want to vote in Florida have to wait years for a chance to come before the state’s clemency board, made up of Scott and the Cabinet.
The board meets only four times a year and usually hears fewer than 100 cases each time, which has created a backlog of more than 10,000 cases.
Most states automatically restore voting rights to felons.
The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the Fair Elections Legal Network, a national voting rights group, and the law firm of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.
“We’ve given Florida an opportunity here to change its ways and stop being an outlier, and bring it in line with the vast majority of states that have automatic restoration of rights,” said Jon Sherman, general counsel for the Fair Elections Legal Network. “They’re just flatly rejecting that opportunity.”
Scott is the lead defendant in the case, but Attorney General Pam Bondi, a member of the Cabinet, filed the appeal. In addition to appealing it, she asked that Walker not require the Cabinet to come up with a new system while it goes through the appeal process.
Sherman said he will challenge that within 14 days.
Tupps, the Scott spokesman, said, “The Governor will always stand with victims of crime. He believes that people who have been convicted of crimes like murder, violence against children and domestic violence, should demonstrate that they can live a life free of crime while being accountable to our communities.”
Lawrence Mower: lmower@tampabay.com, @lmower
