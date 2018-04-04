Constitution panel at pivotal point and now decides what voters will see

Can a controversial plan to require employers to verify the immigration status of their employees get voter approval if it is rolled together with a popular proposal to permanently ban oil and gas drilling off Florida’s coast?
Those are the kinds of decisions the Style and Drafting Committee of the powerful Constitution Revision Commission is making this week as it debates the fate of 24 proposed amendments to the state constitution.
The two dozen separate ideas range from banning greyhound racing and prohibiting vaping in non-smoking zones, to imposing new ethics standards on elected officials and making it harder to raise university fees. Two proposals delete obsolete language and five proposals relate to education.
Each has been given preliminary approval but needs 22 votes of the full commission to make it to the November ballot. Four of the proposals — the employment verification plan, creating a state office of counter-terrorism, eliminating the write-in loophole in primary elections, and the greyhound ban — fell short of the 22 votes in the first round.
The Style and Drafting Committee has the power to decide which amendments get rewritten, which get merged with others, and which may get weakened.
With a concern about ballot length and voter fatigue, the committee has embarked on deciding which of the proposals can be grouped together in a single amendment.
But some CRC members want all the proposals to stand on their own to avoid voter confusion, while others want them grouped to save voters time.
“We owe the citizens of this state the opportunity to decide on each individual proposal as to whether that proposal should become part of our Constitution,” wrote Henry Coxe, a Jacksonville lawyer, in a letter to the committee’s chair, Brecht Heuchan on Monday.
“An effort to group one proposal with another could easily be perceived as a political decision to protect one from being hurt by another, or to bootstrap one with a popular proposal,” said Coxe, who was appointed to the commission by former chief justice of the Supreme Court Jorge Labarga.
Heuchan, who was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott, and CRC staff, agreed it could be perceived that way.
“But you also have to acknowledge at least in some of those cases the reasons they fell below 22 is there were several people who weren’t there to vote,” he said Wednesday.
He has proposed his own set of groupings, after meeting with the three constitutional experts hired by the CRC to advise them, Barry Richard, Jason Gonzalez both of Tallahassee, and Chris Altenbernd, a Tampa lawyer and a former state appellate judge. The list includes 12 separate amendments, with six groupings and six standalone proposals, including those that cleared the commission with less than 22 votes.
Bob Martinez, a Miami lawyer also appointed by Labarga, also urged the Style and Drafting Committee to avoid grouping unrelated ideas. Instead, he said, it should focus on making the 15-word amendment titles and the 75-word summaries “clear and succinct.”
He said he met with officials at the Miami-Dade Supervisors of Elections, whose lengthy ballot during early voting in 2012 led to unprecedented long lines and forced the state to extend voting hours.
“They told me it really wasn’t the length of the ballot, it was the clarity,” Martinez said. “It was the time the voter spent trying to figure out the question. If the question is not clear, and the summaries are not correlated, then the voter will try to take more time to understand.”
But Carolyn Timmann, the Martin County clerk of court, disagreed.
“What I heard is the length of the ballot does matter,” she said. “I agree in an ideal world everybody would have as much time as possible.’’
She said groupings have to make sense but the more they group the proposals, the better.
“The notion of letting everything stand alone — that’s an extreme idea. that jumps every bit of precedent that we have,” Heuchan told the Herald/Times Wednesday. “The essence of their letters and their cautions, I have taken to heart.”
He said that he started the process thinking “everything should be grouped somehow” but has now concluded “that some things should stand on their own.”
The committee spent much of the meeting Tuesday discussing possible grouping options, and it returns Wednesday to continue the discussion. Once the groupings are approved, the full commission can amend any of them with 22 votes or reject any of them.
After a lengthy break Tuesday, the Style and Drafting committee returned and, with no debate and little discussion, demonstrated how powerful it is.
On a voice vote, the committee removed one of the most far-reaching provisions of the ethics proposal — a provision by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, banning local governments from hiring outside lobbyists to help them win appropriations in the annual state budget. It had been amended to Proposal 39 by a 17-15 vote of the full commission.
Lee had argued that the legislative budget process has become an arms race for lobbyists of high-profile lobbying firms who use their fundraising clout to persuade cities, counties and other government entities to use local taxpayers dollars to hire them so they can get local budget projects for them — paid for with state tax money.
Timmann sponsored the amendment to remove the local government provision from Proposal 39, suggesting it might “weigh down” the ethics proposal. The ethics proposal includes a six-year lobbying ban for former state lawmakers, agencies heads and local elected officials and prohibits abuses of public office for personal benefit.
“I feel this is restricting the voice —certainly of the public,” she said. No one on the committee argued against it.
The CRC meets every 20 years and has the unique power to place constitutional amendments directly on the November ballot. It has a May 10 deadline to complete its work. Ballot proposals will need support of 60 percent of the voters to become law.
Mary Ellen Klas: 850-222-3095, meklas@miamiherald.com, @MaryEllenKlas
