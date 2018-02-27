More Videos

State Politics

Florida Legislature says ‘no’ again to ban on assault weapons

By Steve Bousquet

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

February 27, 2018 12:30 PM

TALLAHASSEE

For a second day, a Florida legislative committee rejected a ban on assault weapons in the state that has had more mass shootings than any other.

The vote followed emotional pleas from a Parkland parent who is a friend of Gina Montalto, a 14-year-old girl who was one of the 17 victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday rejected a proposal to outlaw the sale and possession of about 200 types of semi-automatic rifles.

The vote was 18-11. Eighteen Republicans voted no; 10 Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Bill Hager of Boca Raton, voted yes.

Speakers who urged support for a ban represented the city of Miami, Florida PTA, League of Women Voters, Equality Florida and Faith in Public Life, a group that said it speaks for about 300 pastors.

“This is your opportunity. The world is watching,” said Amber Hersh, a Parkland resident and friend of the Montalto family.

The amendment was proposed by Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, who first asked for the ban after the Pulse nightclub massacre in June 2016.

Tuesday’s vote followed a 7-6 vote to reject a similar ban Monday by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Republican-controlled panel also voted down a Democratic amendment that would remove a program to arm teachers in Florida. That vote was 18-9.

Survivors of the Florida school shooting and hundreds of others descended upon the state capitol Wednesday to demand action on gun control and mental health issues. The rally comes exactly a week after 17 students were killed when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Emily MichotThe Miami Herald

