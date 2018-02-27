Florida Legislature says ‘no’ again to ban on assault weapons

For a second day, a Florida legislative committee rejected a ban on assault weapons in the state that has had more mass shootings than any other.
The vote followed emotional pleas from a Parkland parent who is a friend of Gina Montalto, a 14-year-old girl who was one of the 17 victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.
The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday rejected a proposal to outlaw the sale and possession of about 200 types of semi-automatic rifles.
The vote was 18-11. Eighteen Republicans voted no; 10 Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Bill Hager of Boca Raton, voted yes.
Speakers who urged support for a ban represented the city of Miami, Florida PTA, League of Women Voters, Equality Florida and Faith in Public Life, a group that said it speaks for about 300 pastors.
“This is your opportunity. The world is watching,” said Amber Hersh, a Parkland resident and friend of the Montalto family.
The amendment was proposed by Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, who first asked for the ban after the Pulse nightclub massacre in June 2016.
Tuesday’s vote followed a 7-6 vote to reject a similar ban Monday by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The Republican-controlled panel also voted down a Democratic amendment that would remove a program to arm teachers in Florida. That vote was 18-9.
