Manager Karen Epstein, left, helps Yolanda Copeland, Jacksonville, with information about African-American history in Florida and travel at the Visit Florida desk at the Florida Capitol. Scott Keeler TAMPA BAY TIMES
State Politics

Florida House takes unprecedented step in investigating Visit Florida TV deal

By Emily L. Mahoney

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

January 11, 2018 07:53 PM

TALLAHASSEE

In a tense moment during a Florida House committee meeting Thursday, the lawyer for a TV executive hired by a state agency held up a stack of documents, declaring the committee could have as many of his client’s documents as they wished — except the ones they are seeking by subpoena.

“I have all the documents Mr. Roberts can provide … and I’ll be happy to give them to anybody who wants them at any point in time,” said Mark Herron, referring to his client C. Patrick (Pat) Roberts, a longtime Tallahassee political fixture and current president of the Florida Broadcasters Association.

The committee did not take him up on the offer. Instead, the entire House of Representatives issued its own subpoena. Unlike the committee’s earlier subpoena, this one comes with a sledgehammer ability for self-enforcement outside of a court, meaning as long as the House is in session it can impose fines of $1,000 each day the requested documents aren’t forked over or even imprison the subject.

It’s the first time the Florida House has issued a subpoena, said spokesman Fred Piccolo.

The documents in question are IRS filings and contracts related to a $2.8 million tourism ad campaign for which Visit Florida, a state agency, hired Roberts and his company in 2012. It also paid Roberts $11.6 million to produce a cooking show featuring the celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

Herron contended during the meeting that his client has handed over all documents that he is able to legally provide, and that he delivered on his promise to produce 62 episodes of the requested show as well as other marketing materials.

“Where do we seek protection for our trade secrets?” Herron asked. “This House seems to be taking the position that they can investigate anything, ask for anything and get anything while they’re in session.”

The outstanding documents, which include contracts between Robert’s company and other vendors that assisted with the show’s production, have legally binding confidentiality agreements, he said.

  • Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017

    Florida governor Rick Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017 at Jungle Island on May 15, 2017.Gov. Rick Scott touted record tourism in Florida during the first quarter of 2017 as he considers vetoing a dramatic cut to the state’s tourism marketing arm, Visit Florida. The state legislature approved last week a cut to Visit Florida’s funding by 67 percent, from $78 million to $25 million.

Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017

Florida governor Rick Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017 at Jungle Island on May 15, 2017.Gov. Rick Scott touted record tourism in Florida during the first quarter of 2017 as he considers vetoing a dramatic cut to the state’s tourism marketing arm, Visit Florida. The state legislature approved last week a cut to Visit Florida’s funding by 67 percent, from $78 million to $25 million.

C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

But Visit Florida’s spending practices have long been under scrutiny by House Speaker Richard Corcoran, whose political brand has been to cut wasteful government spending.

Then the Naples Daily News reported that Roberts’ firm had kept all advertising and sponsorship revenue in addition to the contract payments, as well as a boat worth $175,000 gifted by one of the program’s sponsors.

Ranking committee member Rep. David Richardson, D-Miami Beach, a former forensic accounting expert witness, said Herron’s explanation of Roberts’ point of view doesn’t replace black and white evidence.

“Honestly as someone who’s done forensic work for many, many years, I don’t really want to hear someone’s story until I have their documents,” he said.

During the meeting, committee chair Rep. Larry Metz, R-Yalaha, said the House’s “prosecution prerogative is not only reasonable, it’s necessary” for the state to conduct a thorough investigation.

Emily L. Mahoney: emahoney@tampabay.com, @mahoneysthename

