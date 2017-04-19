Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults
Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, answered questions from reporters after Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the chamber floor Wednesday for insulting and using a racial slur against two black senators.
Broward County Rep. Shevrin Jones, the top Democrat on the House Education Committee, explains his concerns with a proposal from House Republicans that’s intended to help students in failing traditional schools by attracting charter schools they could attend instead.