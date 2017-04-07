Here’s what Florida politicians have to say about the U.S. strikes in Syria

President Donald Trump authorized missile strikes against Syria on Thursday evening, when he was beginning a two-day summit at his Palm Beach estate of Mar-a-Lago with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“My fellow Americans,” Trump said in brief remarks late Thursday.
“On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”
Trump said he ordered a “targeted military strike” on a Syrian airfield “from where the chemical attack was launched.”
“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” he said.
Here’s what Florida politicians had to say:
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio
“I salute the bravery and skill of the men and women of our Armed Forces who conducted this mission. Tonight’s strike against the Assad regime’s Shayrat Air Base will hopefully diminish his capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians. By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over. What must follow is a real and comprehensive strategy to ensure that Assad is no longer a threat to his people and to U.S. security, and that Russia no longer has free reign to support his regime.”
Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson
“I support the administration’s strike on the air base that launched the chemical attack. I hope this teaches President Assad not to use chemical weapons again.”
Miami Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
I support the airstrikes against airbase in #Syria. The US did what rest of the world failed to do: lead + respond to #Assad's war crimes.— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) April 7, 2017
Miami Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo
For the first time ever #Assad is held accountable for his despicable conduct. I applaud the Administration's resolve in the face of evil— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
After years of impunity & the death of over 500,000 people #Assad faces consequences. This sends a strong message that America will lead— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
No world leader can get away with gassing innocent children to death. This was long overdue. @POTUS made the right call #Syria #Assad— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
.@POTUS did today what @POTUS44 should have done in 2013. If we do not lead who will? The world is better when US stands for justice #Syria— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
So proud that today our country ended the world's silence about #Assad's grotesque genocide that has claimed the lives of so many in #Syria— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
Presidents do not need to wait for permission from Congress to respond to world emergencies. They must lead with resolve #Syria— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
Congress should move a #Syria #AUMF as soon as possible. We must send a united message against #Assad's brutality #SyriaGasAttack— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) April 7, 2017
Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch
“Assad’s use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians was a heinous war crime. It demanded a measured response by the United States, and we’ve learned that tonight’s strikes specifically targeted the air base from which the chemical attacks were launched. Our military leaders acted swiftly and professionally to send a clear message that this disregard for international law and for innocent lives will not be tolerated.
However, the President cannot be led to believe that he has a free pass to act militarily without consulting Congress. Stopping Assad’s six year-long slaughter of his own people and fighting terrorism demand a comprehensive strategy. This strike will not end the conflict. Before this Administration takes further action, Congress must finally debate an authorization for the use of military force that focuses and limits our strategy in Syria.
Finally, to help save Syrian lives and enhance our national security, President Trump should rethink his harmful ban on Syrian refugees.”
Comments