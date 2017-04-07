State Politics

April 7, 2017 7:48 AM

Here’s what Florida politicians have to say about the U.S. strikes in Syria

By Patricia Mazzei

pmazzei@miamiherald.com

President Donald Trump authorized missile strikes against Syria on Thursday evening, when he was beginning a two-day summit at his Palm Beach estate of Mar-a-Lago with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.

The U.S. Department of Defense

“My fellow Americans,” Trump said in brief remarks late Thursday.

“On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

Trump said he ordered a “targeted military strike” on a Syrian airfield “from where the chemical attack was launched.”

“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” he said.

Here’s what Florida politicians had to say:

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio

“I salute the bravery and skill of the men and women of our Armed Forces who conducted this mission. Tonight’s strike against the Assad regime’s Shayrat Air Base will hopefully diminish his capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians. By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over. What must follow is a real and comprehensive strategy to ensure that Assad is no longer a threat to his people and to U.S. security, and that Russia no longer has free reign to support his regime.”

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson

“I support the administration’s strike on the air base that launched the chemical attack. I hope this teaches President Assad not to use chemical weapons again.”

Miami Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Miami Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo

Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch

“Assad’s use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians was a heinous war crime. It demanded a measured response by the United States, and we’ve learned that tonight’s strikes specifically targeted the air base from which the chemical attacks were launched. Our military leaders acted swiftly and professionally to send a clear message that this disregard for international law and for innocent lives will not be tolerated.

However, the President cannot be led to believe that he has a free pass to act militarily without consulting Congress. Stopping Assad’s six year-long slaughter of his own people and fighting terrorism demand a comprehensive strategy. This strike will not end the conflict. Before this Administration takes further action, Congress must finally debate an authorization for the use of military force that focuses and limits our strategy in Syria.

Finally, to help save Syrian lives and enhance our national security, President Trump should rethink his harmful ban on Syrian refugees.”

State Politics

