Scott, Corcoran take shots at each other as Legislature convenes

The annual session of the Florida Legislature began Tuesday with the contrasting visions of Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran on display in a preview of what could be a tense spring in the Capitol.
In his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature, Scott defended Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, two agencies in Corcoran’s cross hairs.
The governor said both have made mistakes, but that’s no reason to get rid of them.
“You don’t just give up and shut down, take your ball and go home — you figure out what the problem is and you fix it,” Scott said.
In an obvious slap at Corcoran, Scott said: “It’s easy to throw out catch phrases like ‘picking winners and losers’ and ‘corporate welfare’ ... But that’s not what we are doing.”
In his 28-minute speech, Scott also cited the “many heartbreaks” Floridians endured in the past year, including two hurricanes, the Zika virus and a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, but none greater than the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June 12 that took 49 lives.
Scott glanced upward at the visitors’ gallery and introduced Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orlando officer Michael Napolitano, whose Kevlar helmet saved his life by stopping a bullet, the governor said, as he emphasized his call for $6 million for six regional counterterrorism units.
Scott also said he was glad that voters elected “my friend, Donald Trump,” as president.
The 60-day session opened with an unusually intense level of hostility between Scott and Corcoran, fellow Republicans who are so much at odds that observers speculated that they wouldn’t shake hands Tuesday at a joint session of the Legislature that always gets extensive media attention.
They shook hands before and afterward, but they did not speak.
Scott has taken Corcoran’s assault against job incentives and tourism marketing personally, with a hard-hitting video that called the speaker a “career politician.”
Corcoran, in his opening day speech, spoke of how the House has kept faith with voters, such as by forcing a judge to resign over racist and sexist comments, refusing to pay an agency’s legal fees until an audit is completed, and exposing the state tourism agency’s secret $1 million contract with rapper Pitbull.
Corcoran made an obvious reference to Scott, who has held town hall meetings calling House members “job killers” and posted an online video personally criticizing Corcoran as a career politician who cares only about the pursuit of higher office.
“The indictment of our political system is that, in this day and this age, that kind of leadership generates outrage, vehement opposition and personal attacks. So be it,” Corcoran told the House. “And for anyone waiting for us to slow down, to drop the big ideas, to stop trying to shake up the system, to cower in the face of attacks, or to cave to the demands of special interests — here’s our message to you: We will not.”
Scott wants $618 million in tax cuts, the biggest share of which is a repeal of a sales tax on commercial rents.
Corcoran wants to ask voters to increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000, which would save taxpayers an estimated $730 million. He has said “hell, no” to Scott’s reliance on nearly $500 million more in property tax collections to pay for most of a boost in per-pupil spending in public schools.
“We’re committed to not raising property taxes,” Corcoran told reporters Tuesday.
Despite the wide differences, Corcoran said talk of acrimony and an inevitable legislative collapse are overblown.
“A robust civil debate is a sign our democracy is working,” he said in his speech.
The House is expected to pass by Friday two bills, one to abolish Enterprise Florida and about two dozen incentive programs, and a second that imposes several new accountability measures on Visit Florida.
If either bill passes the Senate, which is uncertain, Scott is expected to veto it.
At the start of the joint session, legislators gave a warm standing ovation to Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, a former Senate president, who will resign at the end of the session to take a high-level job at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.
Scott will appoint Atwater’s successor, who will serve through the 2018 election.
Contact Steve Bousquet at bousquet@tampabay.com and follow @stevebousquet.
