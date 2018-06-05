Associates denied Trump was involved in statement he dictated

The claims made last summer are contradicted by a memo obtained by The Times, in which President Trump’s lawyers say he dictated a misleading statement from Donald Trump Jr. about meeting a Russian lawyer.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
How Trump is using the power to pardon

National Politics

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.